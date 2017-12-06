Lodge edges closer to regaining Constituency Seven Domino League supremac

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS, December 6, 2017 (PLP PR Media Inc.) — Members of the Lodge Domino Club last evening (Tuesday December 5) reported at the Edgar Gilbert Sporting Complex pavilion in Molineux with only one item on their agenda – to reclaim the Constituency Number Seven Dr the Hon Timothy Harris Domino League title they lost to the current defending champion Unity Domino Club.

The two clubs are finalists in this year’s edition of the annual domino competition, which has been running uninterrupted for the last 22 years, and last evening were meeting in the first of the best of three finals. The game was tightly and hotly contested, and could have gone either way as Unity also had one item on the agenda – to retain the title.

At the end of the gruelling encounter, which was also watched by sponsor of the league and the Area Parliamentary Representative who is also the Prime Minister of the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis Dr the Hon Timothy Harris who had stopped by briefly, Lodge prevailed by narrowly beating Unity 13-11.

Lodge Domino Club is only one game away from reclaiming the title, and this could be achieved tomorrow (Thursday December 7) when the two teams meet for the second of the best of three finals. Unity Domino Club still has the chance, but is two games away from the title meaning that if it wins tomorrow then the two teams will have to meet for the third and deciding game in the best of three finals.

Domino lovers, who came out to watch the two giants clash, noticed that for the first time a barrier had been set up to separate players from the spectators. The other notable change they observed was the fact that there were game referees, Ericson Wescott and Cremoy Agard, one for each of the tables.

Action in the on-going 22nd edition of the annual Constituency Number Seven Dr the Hon Timothy Harris Domino League competition continues this evening (Wednesday December 6) as Unstoppable Domino Club will be meeting Christchurch Domino Club for the finals of ‘the best of the rest’ competition.

However, this highly anticipated action will be at the Lodge Community Centre in Lodge Project as the Edgar Gilbert Sporting Complex pavilion will be in use by another group.

Also this evening will be the second and third place play-off between Saddlers Domino Club and Beers Domino Club. The game, according to the league organiser Calvin Farrell, will be held at Bernette Bar in Hidden Alley, Lodge Village. All games will start at 7:00 pm.