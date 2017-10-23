Lodge, Hard Times crush opponents in Division 1 fixtures

Hard Times and Lodge Patriots both had a field day with their opponents in their Division 1 match ups this past weekend. In Molyneaux, Hard Times crushed Molyneaux Pitbulls 6-1, while Lodge Patriots dismantled Conaree Fireballs 8-0. Goal scorers for Lodge were: Kimbo Romney in the 10th min, Kyle Hodge scored a hat trick in the 19th, 23rd and 48th min and Jamie Brombill scoring twice in the 40th and 41st minute. Alex Saunders and Devauntay Carty in the 65th and 81st minute respectively. The match was played at the Conaree Playing Field. At the Bath Playing Field, Bath United won by default as their opponents Newton Ground F.C. did not show up for their match.

Meanwhile, matches were played late last week in Division 1, which saw wins for Trafalgar Southstars and Old Rod Jets. Southstars dismissed Youth and Experience 5-1. Kisjon Liburd scored two goals for the winners in the 54th and 73rd minutes; Austin Williams also scored two goals in the 52nd and 66th minute and Anthony Archibald added to the tally and 87th minute strike. Khalid Berry saved face for Youth and Experience with an 85th minute goal. The match was played at the Verchilds playing field. In the second match of the Division 1 double-header, United Old Road Jets blanked KFC/Trinity Challengers United 2-0. Tiquanny Williams scored both goals in the 70th & 85th minute.