Logos Hope Gathers People Connecting through onboard events in Basseterre, Saint Kitts & Nevis

Logos Hope will soon arrive in Basseterre, Saint Kitts & Nevis and be opened to the public from September 30th through October 3rd at Port Zante, Cruise Terminal. This unique vessel with international crewmembers offers exclusive onboard events for people of all ages, in addition to its array of quality, affordable books. Don’t miss out on the opportunity to meet the crew in the book fair and the events on the ship!

Guests can experience unique cultures and hear stories from people representing many nations around the world. All events have limited seating. Tickets are available at +1(869) 760-2640. After this they can be found on board the Logos Hope.

Logos Hope offers an expanded selection of over 5,000 titles at affordable prices. The rest of the Visitor Experience deck is also open for the public to explore. From the Welcome Area, which introduces the new vessel through a short movie and interactive displays, to the International Café, which has ice cream, drinks and snacks for sale, there is sure to be something for everyone.

Logos Hope is operated by GBA Ships e.V., an international, charitable organization registered in Germany. Since 1970, the organization has welcomed over 45 million visitors up the gangways in over 150 countries and territories around the world.

MV Logos Hope will open to the public in Basseterre at Port Zante, Cruise Terminal from September 30th through October 3rd, 2017. Opening hours are as follows: Saturday, Monday & Tuesday: 10:00 AM – 9:00 PM; Sundays: 2:00 PM through 9:00 PM. Entrance fee is 2ECD. Adults 65 and over enter for free. Children under 12 years old enter for free, but must be accompanied by an adult.