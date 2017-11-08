Louvina Daniel Makes 90

By:Curtis Morton

Charlestown-Nevis- She was splendiferously attired and was surrounded by family members, relatives, friends and government officials. Among them were eight of her ten surviving children, who had flown in from all parts of the world, for the very special occasion.

After all, Monday 6th November, saw Mrs. Louvina Daniel, getting to the enviable age of 90.

The former Butlers’ resident, who now resides at the Flambuoyant Seniors’ home, was celebrated in a huge way by her family members and officials from the Ministry of Social Development and in particular, the Seniors’ division, led by Ms. Trudy Prentice, who is now in charge of that division.

The ceremony was chaired by one of her sons, Leroy Daniel, who also delivered welcoming remarks.

The scripture reading which was taken from Psalm 100, was beautifully read by one of her daughters, Lecia Celestine. The opening prayer was done by another daughter, Loretta Bernard.

This was followed by a number of tributes by family members, including most of her children.

The featured speaker at the event, was the Hon. Hazel Brandy-Williams, who left another function, in order to make it to Mrs. Daniel’s birthday.

She spoke of the various facets of a life well lived and noted that she was a hard worker who tilled the soil and raised animals to care for her children. She spoke of the God-faring/church going woman, who was always on time and along with her sister, was always immaculately attired. The Hon. Minister referred to her choice of fashion, as ‘always in the style.’

She warmly congratulated her for reaching the landmark and then presented her with a plaque and the customary fruit basket, which is jointly sponsored by her Ministry and the City Drug Store.

All present then sang the birthday song and then the distinguished celebrant, gave her response.

For a lady who can be quite verbose at times, she only managed: “Thank you all for coming.”

Leroy Daniel also gave the vote of thanks and then those present, partook of light refreshments.