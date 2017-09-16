M.V. Mark Twain and M.V. Caribe Queen to Transport Persons Attending Independence State Service in Nevis Free Of Cost

Basseterre, St. Kitts, September 15, 2017 (SKNIS): Persons desirous of attending the Independence State Service slated for Sunday, September 17, at the Charlestown Methodist Church in Nevis at 5:00pm, can do so free of cost as two local ferries: M.V. Mark Twain and M.V. Caribe Queen will journey to the sister island.

Speaking at his monthly press conference on September 14, Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris extended a special invitation to all citizens and residents to attend the service, noting that “there is no transportation cost to be borne by anyone.”

The honourable prime minister encouraged persons attending the Independence State Service to be on time for the boats as they will leave promptly at their respective times. He also stated that ferries were put in place to alleviate the financial obligation for persons interested in attending.

The M.V. Caribe Queen will depart St. Kitts at 3:00pm followed by the M.V. Mark Twain at 3:30pm. The Caribe Queen has a maximum capacity of 150 passengers and the Mark Twain has a maximum capacity of 75 passengers. The ferries will depart Charlestown 30 minutes after the State Service ends.