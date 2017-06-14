Magnificent Eight Receive Special Awards

Basseterre-St.Kitts –The residence of the Governor General of St.Kitts-Nevis, His Excellency Sir S. W Tapley Seaton GCMG, CVO, QC, JP, was the venue for the prestigious awards ceremony, honoring eight of the Federation’s finest sons and daughters, on Wednesday 14th June 2017.

The impressive ceremony commenced with the formal introduction by Inspector Alphonso Hendrickson, closely followed by the imposing entrance of the flag bearers and then the arrival of the Governor General himself.

With everyone already standing, the national anthem was played and then Rev. Hilton Joseph delivered the invocation.

The investiture ceremony was then held and each of the eight awardees was presented separately, after their consequential profiles were read, interchangeably by Inspector Hendrickson and his able assistant, Mrs. Sherise Dolphin-Gumbs.

The awards were presented to the following persons as follows:

Lady Hulda Lawrence –For her outstanding contribution to the field of music—The companion star of merit (C.S.M)

Mrs. Silvia Isaac- For her significant contribution to Nursing-Medal of Honour (MH)

Ms. Clarice Cotton-For her monumental contribution to Education and Special Olympics-Medal of honour (MH)

Mrs. Vanta E. Walters-for her sterling contribution to Early Childhood development-Medal of honour (MH)

Mrs. Dahlia John-For her formidable contribution to the Public Service in Education-Medal of honour (MH)

Mr. Maurice Widdowson-For his excellent contribution to Tourism-Medal of honour (MH)

Receiving the honour of being bestowed with the Member of the most excellent order of the British Empire (MBE), were Ms. Vanta Archibald for her phenomenal contribution to Education, including library services and community activity and Mr. Elquemedo Willet of Nevis, who received the award for his unequalled pioneering contribution to Cricket in the Leewards islands, as the first man from the Leewards to make it into the West Indies senior Cricket team and thereby opening the doors for many more greats to follow suit.

They were all presented with their insignias by the Governor General and then escorted to their seats.

Remarks were then delivered by Deputy Prime Minister, Hon. Shawn Richards who lauded all of the awardees and elaborated on their individual careers and the substantial sacrifice and energy that saw them excel in their varying fields of endeavour and making a positive impact on the development of St.Kitts and Nevis.

He asked the younger ones in the community to take an example from such inspiring men and women and to seek also to make meaningful contributions to the welfare of St.Kitts and Nevis.

The impressive audience which comprised of quite a number of Government officials and relatives of the awardees, then stood, as the Flag bearers and the Governor General made their departure and then the national anthem was played.

The awardees and members of the family then lingered a while longer for a photo shoot and posed with the Governor General and the Deputy Prime Minister.

Light refreshments followed.