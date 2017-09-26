Major Bodybuilding Event Cancelled

By:Curtis Morton

Mr. Vail Sheldon Seebaran, General Secretary of the Central American and Caribbean Body Building and Fitness Federation, has informed in a recent communique, that the 45th edition of the CAC championships, previously slated for Mexico from 29th September to 2nd October, have been cancelled.

He stated that the decision was made in consultation with the president of the IFBB (international Federation of Body Builders). Thereafter, consideration was given to the current tragic situation in the region, with the passage of the two recent hurricanes, and the potential danger due to ongoing seismic activity in Mexico.

He noted that the safety of all concerned is a priority to the Body building federation.

He also indicated that a future communique will indicate the way forward in regards to the competition.

The St. Kitts-Nevis representative team was preparing assiduously for the competition and it is a huge disappointment for local muscle man, Colin Lazarus, who had journeyed overseas to enhance his training efforts.