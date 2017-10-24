Malcolm Guishard Basketball league dunks off

By:Curtis Morton

The eleventh edition of the Malcolm Guishard Basketball league, got underway on the evening of Sunday 22nd October, 2017 at the Church Ground hard court.

A brief ceremony was held which included prayer by a local Pastor.

Chairperson of the proceedings, Nevis Amateur Basketball Association chief, Wanda Parry, in her opening remarks, noted that the tournament was in its 11th year and basically what the organizers have tried to achieve, is to get the youngsters involved in something positive.

She welcomed back the Bronx Crisis team, after several years of absence.

She then warmly welcomed all of the competing teams: Bronx Crisis; Church Ground Massives; Eagles; Dynasty Ballers; Ole Skool and CG Rebels.

She also paid tribute to the late Parliamentarian, Mr. Malcom Guishard, for his work in the community and also thanked the Hon Mark Brantley, who has been the main sponsor of the tournament. She expressed hope that he would continue to sponsor the league ‘until the Lord comes.’

Hon. Mark Brantley, Area representative, in his brief remarks again lauded the efforts of Ms. Wanda Parry and her team, for keeping the game of Basketball alive on the island.

He stated that he was happy to sponsor such events, as it was all about community building and also made reference to the legacy left behind by the late Malcolm Guishard, noting that the court on which the league is being played, was the idea of Guishard.

He then presented a gift to Ms. Shenell Guishard, daughter of the late Malcolm Guishard, on behalf of the organizers of the league.

Ms. Parry revealed that immediately after the opening ceremony, the competing teams would engage in a knockout tournament, for the Warren ‘Colombus’ Bussue trophy. Bussue, a former CG Massives player, decided to provide a trophy for the knockout tournament.

The inspections of the teams followed, led by the Hon. Mark Brantley and Ms. Parry and then the knockout tournament began.

Eagles easily disposed of Ole Skool in the finals to take the trophy, after having a belter of a game versus the home team, CG Massives.

The results of the knock out tournament are as follows:

First game: Ole Skool vs C G Rebels – Ole Skool advanced because C G Rebels did not show

Second Game: Dynasty Ballers vs. Bronx Crisis – Bronx Crisis won 17 – 8

Third Game: C G Massives vs. Eagles – Eagles won 17 – 15

Second Round

Bronx Crisis vs. Ole Skool – Ole Skool won 16 – 14

Finals

Ole Skool vs. Eagles – Eagles won 26 – 12

Eagles is the Warren Columbus Bussue Knock out Champions 2017