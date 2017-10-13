Malcolm Guishard Memorial League to Commence With Knockout Tournament

President of the Nevis Amateur Basketball Association (NABA), Miss Wanda Parry has informed that the annual Malcolm Guishard Memorial Basketball league, which is set to dunk off on Sunday 22nd October, will now commence with a knock out tournament, between the competing teams.

The teams will vie for the Warren ‘Columbus’ Bussue Trophy 2017.

The tournament will be played on a ‘loser brush’ basis. Therefore, once a team loses a game, that team would be effectively knocked out.

The Malcolm Guishard Memorial Basketball League 2017 will commence on Sunday 22nd October 2017 at 6:00pm at the hard court in Church Ground. Registration Fee is $150.00. The registration fee and the registration form deadline is October 18th 2017.