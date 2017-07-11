Man Charged For (May 17) Shooting Incident in St Paul’s

Police Press Release

Basseterre, St. Kitts, July 11, 2017 (RSCNPF): Raheem Freeman of Carse Avenue St. Pauls has been arrested, formally charged and cautioned for the offence of Attempted Murder stemming from an investigation into a (May 17) shooting incident in St. Paul’s.

He was arrested, formally charged and cautioned on Monday (July 10).

The initial investigation revealed the victim was sitting on a verandah in Rawlins Housing and was shot at and grazed by a bullet fired by the assailant.

Freeman (the assailant) later reported to Pogson Hospital seeking treatment for a gunshot injury and claimed that he was shot by an unknown assailant while walking the vicinity of a village shop in St. Paul’s.

Head of the Crime Directorate, Assistant Commissioner of Police Mr. Andre Mitchell said, “I want to commend the investigators and technicians working on this case. They looked at the information before them and through good interviews and forensic analysis and going back to their training they were able to bring this charge.”

