Man Shot At Pinney’s

By:Curtis Morton

Charlestown-Nevis- After a lull in the gun violence activities on Nevis, another incident occurred on the evening of Saturday 19th August.

Information received, indicates that businessman, Benjamin Joseph of Pinney’s, was shot in the vicinity of his home, as he exited his vehicle, by an unknown assailant/s

He is currently warded at the Alexandra hospital but up to press time, this media house was unable to confirm his current condition.

The Police is asking for assistance in solving this crime and anyone with information can pass it on anonymously.