Managerial Team Confident Nevis Will Do Well In Upcoming Youth Football Tournament

By:Curtis Morton

Alex Claxton and Garrick Hunkins, faced the cameras on Wednesday afternoon to speak about the Nevis team’s preparations for the upcoming under 18, SKNFA hosted, under 18 Football tournament.

The tournament which is scheduled to kick off on Friday 18th August, at the Gardens playing field in Basseterre, will feature two teams out of St.Kitts, a Nevis team and a team from St. Lucia.

Claxton who is the head coach for the Nevis team, noted that the tournament is the brain child of SKNFA’S representative, Lenny Lake and is fully supported by the SKNFA.

As a matter of fact, it will be used as a means of identifying potential players for the St.Kitts-Nevis under 20 team for the under 20 tournament, scheduled for 2018.

Garrick Hunkins for his part, noted that in previous years, a few players from Nevis would be identified to go over to St.Kitts to try out for the team. Now this tournament will provide the selectors an opportunity to have a look at a lot more players in one setting.

He is also confident that the Nevis team, which has been undergoing serious preparations over the last few weeks, will do well. He pointed to the quality of the managerial team:

Defensive coaches: Alex Claxton and Curtis Morton JR

Offensive coach: Aljay Newton-assisted by Jamir Claxton

Goalkeeping coach-Carlos Chapman

Physio-Masefield Nisbett-assisted by Garrick Hunkins

Alex Claxton also noted that the team even participated in a two day camp last weekend, where they bonded together, in having breakfast and lunch; attended church service; had some beach time; engaged in necessary skills training and a practice match.

Both gentlemen are confident that the team will represent Nevis well and are encouraging the general public to come out on Sunday 20th August in their numbers, when they will be able to see the only two games of the tournament, which are scheduled for the ET Willet Park.

The tournament runs from August 18th to 29th and all of the other games will be played in St.Kitts.

The matches scheduled for Sunday at the ETW, are:

4 pm-St.Kitts All-stars team v St.Kitts under 18

6pm-Nevis v St. Lucia