Caribbean News

WASHINGTON, United States, Jan 02 2017 — The United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency says nearly half million immigrants, including many from the Caribbean, were deported in 2016.

The agency did not give a breakdown of the nationalities of immigrants deported from the US.

According to the end of Fiscal Year 2016 statistics released by the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS), 530,250 individuals were apprehended nationwide a total of 450,954 removals and returns.

The US Border Patrol (USBP) reported 415,816 apprehensions nationwide, compared to 337,117 in 2015 with ICE noting that 114, 434 individuals were arrested last year as compared to 125,211 in the previous year.