BRIDGETOWN, Barbados, CMC – Combined Campuses and Colleges Marooners raised the curtain on the 2017 Regional Super50 in style when they stunned Jamaica Scorpions by 75 runs in the opening game on Tuesday.

Fired by teenaged opener Amir Jangoo’s measured 64, Marooners raised a modest 214 for eight off their 50 overs at 3Ws Oval.

However, Scorpions were then undermined by off-spinner Mark Deyal (3-22) and fast bowler Keon Harding (3-30) who claimed three wickets apiece, as they tumbled to a disappointing 140 all out off 35 overs.

Only Brandon King with a top score of 48 showed any enterprise as Scorpions failed to mount any meaningful partnerships and lost wickets steadily.

Summarized scores: Combined Campuses 215 for 8: Jangoo 64; Hinds 39*

Jacobs 2 for 22; Miller 2 for 36; Taylor 1 for 45; Sewell 1 for 38

Jamaica 140 all out: King 48; Miller 25*; Blackwood 19

Harding 3 for 30; Deyal 3 for 22; Edward 2 for 21