May to press G20 on terror financing

There must be no “safe spaces” for terrorist funding in the global financial system, Theresa May will tell a meeting of the G20 on Friday.

The UK PM will focus on ways to track small sums of money used to finance “lone wolf” attacks, as well as large transfers, at the summit in Germany.

More must also be done to tackle the risk of foreign fighters “dispersing” from Iraq and Syria, she says.

The terror threat must be combated “from every angle”, Mrs May is urging.Read More..http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-politics-40525277