Basseterre, St. Kitts, January 12, 2017 (SKNIS): Medical personnel in St. Kitts and Nevis will have the opportunity to observe and learn from professionals at Taipei Veterans General Hospital, which is considered to be one of the best in the world.

The arrangement is part of the Cooperation Agreement in Public Health and Medical Skills that was signed on Wednesday (January 11) between St. Kitts and Nevis and the Republic of China (Taiwan). The relevant section calls for: qualified personnel in medicine, nursing, medical screening, nutrition, public health and health administration to be trained in programmes related to disease prevention, cure and screening, community healthcare and health administration. The trainings will take place in St. Kitts and Nevis and in Taiwan

Minister of Health, Honourable Eugene Hamilton, recalled his visit to Taiwan in October 2016, and said he was impressed with the staff and facilities at the Veterans General Hospital. He added that medical officials there seemed “very excited” by the prospect of partnering with colleagues from the twin-island federation.

In a posting titled “Best 100 Hospitals in Asia by Ranking” on www.iasisnet.eu Taipei Veterans General Hospital is ranked as the second best. It is widely considered to be among the top 15 hospitals in the world, Mr. Hamilton shared, referencing information he garnered during his visit last year.

Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Hazel Laws, said she was “excited” that a major aspect of the activities under the cooperation agreement is focused on prevention, particularly for children between ages 5 to 12 years.

“This is an impressionable age and if we really get the message across in terms of healthy lifestyles at this young age in terms of eating right with diets of low salt, low refined sugars, [and] exercise, increasing physical activity, this cohort of children will then mature to younger adults and middle aged adults, who are living more healthy,” Dr. Laws said. She added that this investment today bodes well for the future as it would translate into a decrease in the cases of chronic diseases such as hypertension and diabetes and associated complications such as renal (kidney) failure.

Project managers, experts and technicians in public health and medicine will be based in St. Kitts and Nevis for a period of time as part of a three year project in Renal Failure Disease Control and Prevention. It is expected to commence in April 2017.