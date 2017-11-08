Mem Browne Gets to 101 Not Out

By:Curtis Morton

Charlestown Nevis -Wednesday 1st November was a very significant one in the life of Ms. Mem Browne of River Path.

On that day, she celebrated her 101st birthday.

Making a presentation, on behalf of the Ministry of Social Development, was Ms. Joyce Moven, Deputy Director in the Department of Social Services.

She congratulated Ms. Browne on her achieving another significant milestone, using cricketing jargon to indicate that she was ‘101 not out’ and asked her to continue to ‘bat well.’

She apologized for the absence of Hon. Hazel Brandy -Williams and Ms. D. Michelle Liburd, Asst Secretary in the Ministry of Social Development, who were both absent, due to commitment to other duties.

However, both distinguished ladies paid personal visits to the celebrant, later in the day.

In presenting Ms. Browne with a fruit basket, Ms. Moven lauded her son Richard and his wife Denise for the great care that they continue to provide for her on a daily basis.

She also alluded to the fact that as recently as last year, Ms. Browne was able to thread a needle, without the aid of glasses.

She congratulated her on achieving the milestone and wished her many more happy years of life.