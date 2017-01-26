Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto has condemned US President Donald Trump’s decision on building a border wall and reiterated that Mexico would not pay for it. He hinted that his upcoming trip to Washington was on hold.

“I regret and reject the decision of the US to build the wall. I have said time and time again, Mexico will not pay for any wall,” Pena Nieto said in a televised speech to the nation late on Wednesday (25 January). He added that the country does not believe in walls.Read More…http://www.ibtimes.co.uk/mexican-president-trump-mexico-will-not-pay-any-wall-1603151