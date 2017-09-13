Mexico Calls for the Strengthening Of Ties with St. Kitts-Nevis in Congratulatory Messages

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts, September 12, 2017 (Press Unit in the Office of the Prime Minister) – President of the United Mexican States, His Excellency Enrique Peña Nieto, has extended warm congratulations to the Government and people of St. Kitts and Nevis on the occasion of the Federation’s 34th anniversary of Independence.

St. Kitts and Nevis observes 34 years of statehood on Tuesday, September 19, 2017.

In a congratulatory letter sent to Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris, President Peña Nieto stated, “For my Government it is very important to maintain a relation of friendship and cooperation between the two countries, to guarantee the growth and prosperity of our two societies.”

The Mexican President also conveyed his best wishes to the people of St. Kitts and Nevis in a separate letter sent to Governor General, His Excellency Sir Tapley Seaton, GCMG, CVO, QC, JP.

“On behalf of the people of Mexico, it is an honour to express to you my heartfelt congratulations on the commemoration of an additional year of the National Day of Saint Kitts and Nevis. I renew my firm commitment to strengthen ties of friendship and cooperation between our two countries, in favour of mutual development and wellbeing,” President Peña Nieto wrote.

Words of congratulations also came from Mexico’s Secretary of Foreign Affairs, Dr. Luis Videgaray Case, who, in a letter to Minister of Foreign Affairs, the Honourable Mark Brantley, stated, “I am sure that through open dialogue and understanding, we will continue to strengthen the bilateral relation that will enrich our nations.”

St. Kitts and Nevis and Mexico officially established diplomatic relations in July, 1990.