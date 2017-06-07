Mighty Sookie crowned King of Winfest Calypso Show 2017

(CHARLESTOWN NEVIS)- On Friday, June 2, 2017, Winfest held their calypso show at the Brick Kiln Hard Court.

Eleven calypsonians participated in the competition. Rako, Lustman, Westside, Mighty J, Lady Hammon, All Out, Mighty Sookie, Daddy Nature, Hollywood, Invincible and Young J.

At the end of the evening’s proceedings; the judges concluded that the Mighty Sookie had outperformed his competitors. He did a song entitled, ‘Let’s Stand Up’.

Hollywood was awarded second runner up with a song entitled, ‘My Best Guess’. Daddy Nature was placed in first runner up position. He did a song called, ‘Sweetest Neatest’.