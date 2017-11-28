Min. of Social Development invites Nevis public to Charlestown Christmas tree lighting

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (November 28, 2017) — Members of the Nevis community are encouraged to attend the first in a series of annual tree lighting ceremonies throughout the island, hosted by the Ministry of Social Development through the Department of Community Development.

The event which is being used to herald in the Yuletide Season on Nevis in recent years, will commence at 7 p.m. on November 28, 2017, at the memorial Square in Charlestown. The patron is Ms. Shirley Howell of Stoneygrove. The theme is “Light the night! Grateful hearts edition.”

According to the Ministry, formal programme will be dotted with a number of local artists. Remarks are expected from Premier of Nevis Hon. Vance Amory, Hon. Hazel Brandy-Williams, Junior Minister in the Ministry of Social Development and Area Representative Hon. Robelto Hector. Patron Ms. Howell will turn on the switch to officially light the Square.