Ministry and Dept. of Education return to renovated Marion Heights location

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (August 25, 2017) — Palsy Wilkin, Principal Education Officer (PEO) in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) announced on August 25, 2017, that both the Ministry of Education including the University of the West Indies (UWI) Open Campus and the Department of Education returned to a more spacious and comfortable environment at their the Marion Heights location.

Some time ago the three entities moved out of the Marion Heights building to accommodate renovation works and relocated to Pinney’s Estate.

“Now that renovations have been done to the Marion Heights, those renovations have been completed, we are now operating out of the Marion Heights building.

“We are very pleased that we have moved back to Marion Heights. There’s no place like home. Marion Heights was our original home and with the renovations that have been undertaken, we are extremely pleased that it’s more comfortable. We are now in a more spacious and better environment,” she said.

Mrs. Wilkin thanked the NIA for undertaking the renovations and for making the necessary funds available to do so.

