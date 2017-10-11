MINISTRY OF EDUCATION Receives 24 ASUS Laptop from ROC (TAIWAN)

Basseterre, St. Kitts, October 09, 2017 (SKNIS): The Republic of China (Taiwan) in the field of education in St. Kitts and Nevis, says Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Education, Honourable Shawn Richards who, on October 07, 2017, accepted 24 ASUS Laptops for his Ministry at a celebratory dinner for Taiwan’s 106th National Day at the Ocean Terrace Inn (OTI).

“This we know is not the limit of your nation’s generosity to our nation. Tonight, we are heartened by your extraordinary kindness that is evident in your presentation of [these laptops] to the Ministry of Education,” he said.

The minister said that the devices will provide an avenue for educational institutions to improve teaching and learning through the “infusion of more technological tools in classrooms.”

Minister Richards extended his profound thanks to the Taiwanese government for the laptops, adding that the federation is grateful for the various forms of contributions that have been to the benefit of the people, in particular the education sector.

“It was only a few months ago that we would have gathered for the presentation of scholarships to another cohort of students who have been afforded the invaluable opportunity to gain further education in Taiwan,” said the minister.

In a similar vein, through financial assistance from the Taiwanese government, several students at primary, secondary and local tertiary institutions have received financial assistance to offset educational costs at the start of the academic year, noted the minister.

“We gladly welcome more assistance from the Taiwanese government in the form of a teacher of physics at one of our secondary schools,” he said.