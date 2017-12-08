Miracle on Main Street Cancelled for This Year

By:Curtis Morton

Charlestown-Nevis- Mrs. Janet Meloney, Director of the Community Development Department, broke the sad news on Wednesday 6th December that the much anticipated, third edition of ‘Miracle on Main Street,’ has been cancelled.

The major event which has been hosted on Main Street, Charlestown, by the Department, for the past two years, focuses on and highlights traditional foods, drinks and folklore, with an emphasis of teaching such wonderful traditions to the younger generation.

According to Mrs. Meloney, permission to host the event at the accustomed venue was not granted by the Police Department, due to the major works ongoing, on the nearby reconstruction of the Treasury Building.

Mrs. Meloney is adamant though, that the event will be hosted next year and is even toying with the possibility of having two such events, during the course of 2018.

She used the opportunity to apologize to all of the stakeholders involved, for any inconvenience caused.