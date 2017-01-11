Basseterre, St. Kitts, January 07, 2017 (RSCNPF): Abkim Bryan who was arrested and formally charged for the offence of attempted murder stemming from the shooting of a bread delivery driver on Wednesday, (January 04, 2017) has also been charged with the offence of Robbery.

The additional charge was laid on Tuesday, (January 10).

Bryan remains in custody pending a court hearing for bail.

