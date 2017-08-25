Mr. Arthur France, MBE to be honored by NIA for contribution to Leeds West Indian Carnival

By:St. Clair ‘Sazam’ Hull

(CHARLESTOWN NEVIS)-A contingent of forty-one (41) persons left Nevis on the morning of Wednesday, August 23, 2017 to travel to Leeds, England.

The trip was planned months in advanced and funds were raised to facilitate the trip. Part of the fund raiser was the raffling of a car which was won by Mr. Caddie Simmonds of Beach Road Nevis. The purpose of the visit is to honor Nevisian, Arthur France who started Leeds West Indian Carnival some 50 years ago. France has been awarded the title of a Member of the British Empire (MBE).

Members of the delegation include artistes Delison ‘Xman’ Roper and Delly Ranks. Xman is a member of the Kasanova Band and Delly Ranks is a member of the Kore Band. Delly is also the current reigning Groovy and Soca Monarch King. Also traveling with the group is the popular Sugar Hill String band, a contingent of masquerades, and other persons involved in the arts and culture of Nevis. Members of the general public also form part of the contingent.

The group is expected to return to Nevis on Saturday, September 2, 2017.