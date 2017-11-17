Ms. Krysta Liburd-Clarke admitted to the Bar of St. Kitts and Nevis

CHARLESTOWN NEVIS)-On the morning of Friday, November, 17, 2017, Ms. Krysta Liburd-Clarke, Attorney-at-law was admitted to the Bar of St. Kitts and Nevis. She hails from the village of Church Ground in the parish of St. John’s, Nevis.

Attorney at law, Mrs. Myrna Walwyn put forth the application for the applicant before Her Ladyship, Justice Lorraine Williams. She pointed out, that Liburd had obtained her Bachelor of Laws from the University of the West Indies in Barbados and at the Normal Manley Law School in Jamaica. Therefore, she had met the requirements to be admitted to the Bar. Walwyn indicated that Liburd lost her mother when she was just seven years old and she has shown great strength and character over the years despite her loss at such an early age. She also stated that Liburd was a part of the Nevis Literary Debating Society and took Nevis to the final in 2010. She said that they lost by a mere one point.

Father of the applicant and Attorney at law Mr. Herman Liburd also gave some words on Clarke’s behalf. Liburd said that usually when he stood up to speak in the position he was at, it had to do with making some money. However, he noted that the occasion wasn’t about making money but to ensure that the applicant was called to the Bar. He pointed out, that Krysta came to live with him at the age of seven after her mom had passed away. He indicated that she was a very obedient child who always listened and took talking to. Liburd said that the applicant seemed to have known what she had wanted from a very tender age, as she always showed interest in the law. He said part of it may have been because he himself is a lawyer.

The applicant Ms. Krysta Liburd-Clarke also eloquently addressed the Court. She noted that she was truly humbled to have been admitted to the Bar of St. Kitts and Nevis. She stated that it was not a right to be a lawyer, but a privilege and she was honored to be a part of such a distinguished and noble profession. Clarke indicated that she was very happy to have had family members and relatives present in Court.

However, she indicated that she was also mindful of those who were there not in person but in spirit. She said that some of those family members’ candles were blown out a few years ago, but she knew that they looked down on her with great pride. Clarke said that although her mom Birlyn Clarke passed away when she was only seven years old, she always found comfort in her arms.

Krysta also spoke about her friends and those who were with her from the beginning of her journey. She noted that Mickia Mills, Chris Liburd Crios Freeman and Michelle Slack must be applauded. Special mention was also made of those who journeyed with her through school.

Her Ladyship also praised the young lawyer and gave her some words of advice. She indicated to her that she will have to prepare herself well for cases and at times it will be very time consuming. Therefore, a lot of hours will have to be spent preparing for such. She also told Clarke to always respect her colleagues and she must seek to practice fair at all times. Her Ladyship told her that at the end of it all, her integrity means more than anything else and she must to everything she can to ensure that her character is in good standing. In closing, Her Ladyship encouraged Clarke to do her best and that she was very proud of her.