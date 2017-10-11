Ms. Louise Tannock Appointed as honorary consul for St.kitts & Nevis in Bermuda

Basseterre, St. Kitts, October 10, 2017 (MOFA): The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is pleased to announce the appointment of Ms. Louise V Tannock as Honorary Consul for St. Kitts and Nevis in Bermuda. Ms. Tannock, a retired civil servant, with competencies in higher education, curriculum development, mentoring, and history heritage has distinguished herself for over three decades, in both the public sector and civil society. She is renowned for influencing and promoting the need for Bermudian students to develop a deep appreciation for various cultures, and organized and led educational tours to Cuba, Philadelphia and St. Kitts and Nevis.

Bermuda is an affluent small island British Overseas Territory, which is largely self-governing. While there are no embassies, there are twenty-one consulates which are responsible for promoting the interests of the countries they represent. Bermuda holds Associate Membership status in the Caribbean Community (CARICOM). St. Kitts and Nevis joins Jamaica as the only two CARICOM Member States with a consular presence in that British Overseas Territory.

The Ministry welcomes Ms. Tannock’s appointment as a positive development, which will allow her to represent the interests of St. Kitts and Nevis nationals in Bermuda. Her work in Bermuda is expected to deepen the relations between the peoples of Bermuda and St. Kitts and Nevis, resulting not only in better mutual understanding, but opportunities for cultural exchange programmes and investment