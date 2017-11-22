Multi-million dollar renovation of St. Kitts Marriott Resort to be completed in January 2018

Basseterre, St. Kitts, November 21, 2017 – The St. Kitts Marriott Resort and Royal Beach Casino which threw its doors open in 2003, will kick off the New Year by unveiling its multi-million dollar renovation.

Scheduled to be completed in January 2018, the overhaul includes all new rooms and suites with an island-inspired vibe. The new color palette includes rich woods, blues, off-whites and splashes of yellow.

According to TeleMarket Report, the hotel’s 389 guestrooms will feature a seating area with a comfortable couch and chair – replacing the standard dresser, desk, and chair – LCD televisions, and wireless internet access. Closet interiors will also get additional storage room. Bathrooms will be furnished with materials like polished nickel, dark wood, white quartz counter tops and backlit mirrors.

The main lobby will be transformed into a modern, sleek design. It will also include Marriott’s “Great Room” concept, an area for guests to meet, gather, relax and dine in comfort.

The agreement for the construction of the St. Kitts Marriott Report was signed on November 3, 2000 with the documents being initialed by St. Kitts and Nevis’ Prime Minister the Right Hon. Dr. Denzil L. Douglas; Mr. Vincent Morton, Chairman of the Frigate Bay Development Corporation and Mr. Vic De Zen, the developer.