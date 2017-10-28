NAGICO and Solar Head of State partner at the Caribbean Renewable Energy Forum

PRESS RELEASE: Solar Head of State and NAGICO Insurances are delighted to announce their partnership to promote the expansion of renewable energy across the Caribbean. The two organizations recently held a high-level drinks reception at the Caribbean Renewable Energy Forum, entitled “A Celebration of Caribbean Leadership in Renewable Energy”, during which attendees learned about the steps that the Caribbean is taking to become a frontrunner in implementing sustainable technology.

Guests came from over a dozen countries and territories in the region and included Government Ministers, CARICOM representatives, utility companies and solar developers. The event included a keynote address by Justin Locke of the Carbon War Room, an organization founded by Sir Richard Branson to encourage sustainability in the region.

Solar Head of State Advisor, Maya Doolub, opened the event with comments on the urgent need for climate action now. With the region at a critical point following the recent disasters, Maya spoke of the need for the rebuild to focus on more resilient infrastructure, positioning islands to present sustainable models for energy to the rest of the world and highlighting the leadership coming from the region.

NAGICO Insurances representative, Vibert Williams, highlighted the goal of the company to provide innovative insurance products and stimulate the growth of renewable energy in the region. He evidenced NAGICO Insurances’ commitment to renewable energy initiatives by highlighting its involvement with the provision of cover for the Anguilla solar farm. He also spoke of his recent post-hurricane visit to Dominica, the urgent need for a global response to climate change and the role that renewable energy could play in building the region’s resiliency toward future hurricanes.

Solar Head of State Director James Ellsmoor explained the organization’s model to draw attention to renewable energy through highly visible solar installations on public buildings and associated public engagement strategies such as competitions for students and community events. He underlined the importance of last year’s installation of solar panels on Saint Lucia’s Government House and future plans for solar on the Jamaica House and other government buildings.

NAGICO Insurances provides a myriad of property and casualty as well as life risk solutions across 21 territories in the Caribbean region. Solar Head of State is a California-based NGO that works with island nations worldwide to increase green education and promote leadership for renewable energy.