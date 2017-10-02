NAGICO: Claims Notification Deadline

We understand how important it is for you to get back on your feet. Our aim is to make your claim experience as convenient and quick as possible.

As a reminder there are three simple ways in which you can notify us of a claim:

Visit www.nagico.com and complete the Hurricane Claim Form. Contact your local agent or broker. Visit our NAGICO office.

The deadline for submission of Hurricane Irma and Maria Loss Notification is Monday, October 2nd 2017.

Once your loss notification has been submitted, please proceed to provide an estimate of damages to your NAGICO representative.