Basseterre, St. Kitts, February 03, 2017 (SKNIS): Narace Ramnarine, a former law enforcement officer of 26 years in Trinidad and Tobago, now heads the Forensic Unit in the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force (RSCNPF).

This was revealed by Prime Minister and Minister of National Security, Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris, during his monthly press conference on Wednesday, February 01. He welcomed Mr. Ramnarine and noted that he is confident that he will do great work given his level of expertise.

“He will now lead and transform our forensic unit into a world class effort. He comes with much experience and I have gathered to date that you have shown the correct kind of interest in what is happening. Whatever resources you need, we will provide,” said the minister of national security.

Commissioner of Police, Ian Queeley, shared similar sentiments, noting that Mr. Ramnarine comes with a wealth of experience in the forensic field. He further noted that the Force is of the view that his competence will be able to “lead the new thrust” that the institution is putting on forensics.

Prime Minister Harris also used the occasion to welcome Dr. Neals Chitan, an International Social Skills Consultant and Crime Reduction Specialist, who is currently in the Federation conducting stakeholder consultations to develop a crime reduction plan. Dr. Harris noted that these persons will be of great help to the government and people of St. Kitts and Nevis and in particular the RSCNPF, as they work together to curb criminal behaviours.

“So you see the varied nature of the government’s efforts to restore law and order to a quality of which we all can be proud of. It is wide, it is about training, it is about vehicles and it is about intervention, but most importantly it is about enhancing the human power and the human resources that must drive this success,” said the minister of national security. “Dr Chitan will help in the mobilization of a more concerted societal response to crime and its debilitating consequences.”

Prime Minister Harris said that with the assistance of these people, the aim is to reach out to all to help make St. Kitts and Nevis a better place.

“We expect that we will be able to appeal to the minds and hearts of all citizens and residents that they have a responsibility to make St. Kitts and Nevis the safest place to live, to work, to play and to invest. That is what at the end of it, all of these investments must prove. Restore us to pride of place and all indicators of public safety and security,” he said.

The minister of national security said that the police and security forces in the federation will be given all the necessary resources needed to tackle crime.