NASPA to Host Week of Activities

By:Curtis Morton

Charlestown-Nevis-The Nevis Air and Seaports Authority (NASPA), marked a significant milestone on Wednesday 1st November, as the management and staff, celebrated 20 years of existence.

The Authority which has the responsibility of monitoring three seaports and Nevis’ sole airport, is committed to its mission statement:

“To foster and promote high quality services through efficiency, hospitality, professionalism and compliance with international standards, for the benefit of all internal and external stakeholders.”

The current General Manager is Mr. Oral Brandy and the current chairman of the board, is Mr. Colin Dore.

As part of the celebrations for the month, NASPA recently produced a video documentary, which features many of its workers and key facets of its daily operations.

The celebrations will be highlighted with a week of activities which will commence on Sunday 12th November and conclude on Saturday 25th November:

Sunday 12th Church Service – Shiloh Baptist 11:00 a.m.

Monday 13th Morning Devotions in Schools

Tuesday 14th Let’s Talk Program

Wednesday 15th Community Day (Visit to Senior Citizen Homes)

Thursday 16th Customer Appreciation Day – Charlestown Port

Friday 17th Customer Appreciation Day / T. Shirt Day

Saturday 18th Tour Day/Fun Day– St. Kitts

Saturday 25th Awards & Dinner Ceremony

(Coconut Grove) 7:30 p.m.