National Assembly Meets on Tuesday June 13

Basseterre, St. Kitts, June 09, 2017 (SKNIS): The Order Paper has been circulated for a Sitting of the National Assembly to be held at the National Assembly Chambers, Government Headquarters, Basseterre, on Tuesday 13th June, 2017, at 10:00 am.

Several Bills will come before the House, some for their first reading and others for their second reading.

The Honourable Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, Sustainable Development, National Security, People Empowerment and Constituency Empowerment, Dr. Timothy Harris, will seek leave to introduce and have read a first time Public Accounts Committee Bill and Saint Christopher and Nevis Citizenship (CBI Escrow Accounts) Bill.

Also, The Honourable Prime Minister will move the second reading Firearms (Amendment) Bill which had its first reading on 23rd May, 2017.

The Honourable Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Legal Affairs and Communications, Vincent Byron, will seek leave to introduce and have read a first time Title by Registration (Amendment) Bill and Registration and Records (Amendment) Bill.

In addition, The Honourable Attorney General and Minister responsible for Justice and Legal Affairs will seek leave to introduce and have read a second time Bail (Amendment) Bill, Which had its first reading on 23rd May, 2017.

The Honourable Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Education, Youth, Sports and Culture, Shawn K. Richards, will seek leave to introduce and have read a second time Accreditation Bill, which had its first reading on 23rd May, 2017.

The National Assembly will be carried live on ZIZ Radio (96 FM) and participating radio stations. It can also be viewed live on TV Channel 5 in St. Kitts and Channel 98 in Nevis. It will also be streamed live at www.zizonline.com