National Assembly on August 10 to Bring Fruitful Debate

Basseterre, St. Kitts, August 03, 2017 (SKNIS): Prime Minister, Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris, announced that various bills including the Public Accounts Committee Bill, the Escrow Accounts Bill, as well as the Legal Profession Amendment Bill will be tabled at the next Sitting of the National Assembly slated for August, 10, 2017.

Prime Minister Harris made the statement during his monthly press conference on Wednesday, August 02, as he outlined that these Bills form part of the government’s good governance agenda, while adding that the Public Accounts Committee Bill outlines the necessary guidelines and procedures that will govern the Public Accounts Committee to ensure transparency.

“This is a landmark Bill in the context of our effort to bring the affairs of the government in the sunshine of public scrutiny and accountability,” he said, as he expressed that this has not been a practice of the government in previous years.

“The second element of the good governance agenda will be the Escrow Accounts Bill,” said the prime minister. He said that the bill will be debated, and if passed, will ensure the “strengthening of the accountability framework by all holders of Escrow Accounts.”

He said that this should limit the misuse of funds by Escrow Agents and “establish the minimum standard by which all should adhere and provide consequences for non-compliance.” Additionally, the bill will help to preserve the reputation of the country and further add to the restructuring of the Citizenship by Investment (CBI) Programme.