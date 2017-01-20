By:Curtis Morton

Charlestown-Nevis-An official at the Nevis Performing Arts Center (NEPAC) has confirmed that the building is officially closed, indefinitely to the general public.

According to the source, repairs to the roof are currently underway and is nearing its concluding phase.

A number of activities originally planned to be held at the Center for the month of January, had to be postponed.

The official is however optimistic that the building will be available for events already scheduled for the month of February.