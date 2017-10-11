Nevis Celebrates World Postal Day

Charlestown-Nevis-World Post Day marks the anniversary of the Universal Postal Union’s establishment and is annually held on October 9Th. The main objective of World postal day is to raise awareness on the importance of post in the lives of persons and businesses around the world

In Nevis, the Postal services have initiated a month of activities, in observance of the significant day.

On Monday 9th October, Federal Minister of Post, Hon Ian Liburd, made an address to formally open World postal day.

On that same day, Deputy Post Master of Nevis, Mrs. Rhonda Williams, read the message received from the Director of the Universal Postal Union, General Bishar A. Hussein.

The message was read on VON radio, where earlier that morning, representatives of the local Postal service, led out with morning devotions, alongside host, Evered WEBBO Herbert.

Prior to that two significant activities were held: On Sunday 1st October, the Postal workers and some family members, congregated at the Barnes Ghaut Wesleyan Holiness church at 10 am and on Friday 6th October, the postal workers marched through the streets of Charlestown, in an impressive display, utilizing posters to make positive statements about the postal service.

The march, which was led by the Gingerland Methodist drum corps, commenced at the ET Willet Park and proceeded to Main Street, Charlestown, culminating in front of the Charlestown Post office, where Customer Service Manager, Mrs. Carol Jeffers, addressed the gathering.

The activities for the remainder of the month are as follows:

Up until the 20th of October, school children across the island will be exposed to the work experience at the post office.

Wednesday 11th October –Customer appreciation and T-shirt day

Thursday 14th October-Island tour for the St.Kitts staff, which will culminate with a fun sports day at Pinney’s Beach, involving the staff members from the two islands.

Monday 16th to Friday 20th October-Gift presentations –Seniors’ homes and Prison Farm

Thursday 26th October-Staff quiz competition and staff retreat

Monday 30th October-Launch of digital advertising program via monitor at the Charlestown Post office

Tuesday 31st October-Recognition of clients (frequent users) and postal staff

Also, for the entire month of October- display of postal related, old and modern items and equipment etc.

Saturday 4th November –Gospel concert-Proceeds in aid of Postal services in the region, affected by recent hurricanes.