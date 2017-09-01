NEVIS CONTINGENT LIGHTS UP LEEDS

Leeds-England-A huge, sellout crowd, showed up at the Leeds West Indian Center on the evening of Thursday 31st August.

The event was the feature event for the cultural delegation from Nevis, in honour of Mr. Arthur France, MBE, the man whose brain child it was, to create the Leeds carnival, which this year celebrated its 50th anniversary.

The people of Leeds, who majored in folks from the federation of St.Kitts and Nevis, had no problems paying their entrance fee of six pounds. A coach load of persons, also travelled all the way from Manchester to be a part of the show, which could have been dubbed ‘Nevisian night.’ There wasn’t even standing room.

The MC for the night’s proceedings was Curtis Morton, who served to keep the crowd alive and lively.

The proceedings commenced with the unique and beautiful combination of Nayala Daniel rendering the national anthem of St.Kitts and Nevis, accompanied by the Sugar Hill String band.

The various acts were then introduced on stage and the individual performers and groups, all excited and thrilled the very responsive crowd.

They performed in the following order: Masquerades; string band, Cake walk dancers, Earl PANCHO Morton (poetry), Joe-Joe (on bass pan), Binghi (on drums), Nayala Daniel, X-MAN, DELLY RANKS, HOLLYWOOD and Dis and Dat.

The crowd was very involved with the performances and showed tremendous appreciation throughout.

At the end of the show, chief coordinator of the UK trip, Miss Sheilagh James, coordinated a series of special presentations to Mr. Arthur France and his wife and also to the many home owners who hosted the Nevisian contingent in their various homes.

She also announced the winners of a raffle for a $150.00 voucher to Caribelle Boutique in St.Kitts and then led out in an auction for two prizes which involved stays at the Four Seasons Resort and the Hermitage Hotel.

The patrons at the event were also privileged to view some of the brilliant creations of the well-known artist, Vaughn Anslyn and some craft items and other souvenirs, from Nevis.