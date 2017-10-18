Nevis Coperative Credit Union Makes Scholarship Awards

By:Curtis Morton

Charlestown –Nevis-As part of Credit Union week, the Nevis Cooperative Credit Union made presentations to five new scholarship awardees, on Monday 16th October 2017.

The presentations were made at the Ingle Blackett Conference room at the Credit Union Building.

Manager of the institution, Mr. G. Sydney Newton, in his opening remarks indicated, that the week of activities was being held under the theme, ‘Dreams Thrive Here’. He pointed out to the students, that they were in the process of realizing their dreams.

The deserving students who received the scholarships were:

Charlestown Secondary School: Andre Morton; Damion Amory and Mikelsia Scarborough.

Gingerland Secondary School: Alexandria Weekes

The presentations were made by Directors of the Credit Union board and staff members.