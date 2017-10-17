Nevis Credit Union Celebrates Credit Union Week

By:Curtis Morton

Charlestown-Nevis—Long serving manager at the Nevis Cooperative Credit Union, Mr. G. Sydney Newton, on Monday 16th October, 2017, expressed gratitude to the members of the institution for their continued support.

He was speaking at a ceremony during which cheques were presented to several institutions and individuals, as part of the annual Credit Union week, which involves several activities, which started on Sunday 15th October.

The actual Credit Union day, will be celebrated on Thursday 19th October.

This year’s celebrations are being held under the theme: “Dreams thrive here.’

Mr. Newton made the point that the dreams of the recipients of the cheques, had indeed become a reality.

He then elaborated on the week of activities which is being coordinated by his institution:

On Sunday 15th October- An address to officially start the week, was delivered by Financial Secretary to the Prime Minister, Ms. Hilary Hazel.

Board members, Management and staff members, along with members of the Police and FND Credit Unions, congregated at the New Testament Church at Bath Road.

Monday 16th October-Presentation of cheques to scholarship holders; Pink Lily Cancer Care and the Seniors’ division.

Tuesday 17th October- A joint meeting of volunteers and managers of all four credit unions in the Federation is planned for Tuesday, 17th October at the OTI Conference Room. That meeting will be addressed by the General Manager of the Caribbean Confederations of Credit Unions, Mr. Ralph Wharton.

Wednesday 18th October–Presentation to the Alexandra Hospital

Thursday 19th October—International Credit Union day-Address by President of the Nevis Credit Union, which will be aired on VON radio 8 am and later on NTV channel 8

Friday 20th October–Customer appreciation day when refreshments will be served and members and friends will be engaged in meaningful discussions. He also noted that it would be the last time that the day would be celebrated at that office, as the staff intends to move into its new quarters, located next door, in the near future.