Nevis Cricket Association to Hold Important Meeting

The Nevis Cricket Association has sent out a release, indicating that it will be hosting a very important meeting on Tuesday 1st of August.

The meeting which will be held at the Nevis Credit Union conference room, is set to commence at 5.00 pm.

All Cricket clubs and teams on the island, are kindly asked to send at least two representatives to the meeting.

According to President of the NCA, Denrick Liburd, among the matters to be discussed, will be the completion of the first and second division competitions.

He is of the mindset that the competitions can recommence immediately after the conclusion of the ongoing Culturama activities and the views and opinions of the players involved, will be key to the process.