Nevis Disaster Management Department Hits Midway Mark In Multi-Hazard Campaign

The twelve month multi-hazard campaign launched earlier this year by the Nevis Disaster Management Department (NDMD) in collaboration with the Ministry of Education is now at its midway mark.

The campaign, which is geared towards raising public awareness of disasters to which person in the Federation may be susceptible, utilized schools and students across the island of Nevis as the agents to disseminate the information to the public.

According to an update given by the Director of the Nevis Disaster Management Department, Mr. Brian Dyer, the campaign is going well and the NDMD is pleased with its progress thus far.

“The campaign is going well. We are grateful for the participation and partnership with the Ministry of Education with regards to promoting the multi- hazard campaign. We are receiving positive feedback from the community, from parents and from the Ministry of Education itself in regards to the progress made in raising awareness of the multi-hazards,” Mr. Dyer stated.

This midway mark also coincides with the start of the hurricane season which runs from June 01 to November 30 each year. With twenty-one named storms for 2017, the first of which made an early appearance in April, the season is expected to be active.

The Ivor Walters Primary School is the source of information for this month’s campaign featuring hurricanes as the disaster in focus.

The earlier months featured Charlestown Primary presenting on earthquakes in January, Elizabeth Pemberton presenting on tsunamis in February, St. James Primary presenting on landslides in March, Joycelyn Liburd Primary with volcanoes in April and Nevis Academy on droughts in the month of May.

The residual half of the campaign will feature different disasters presented by the other schools.

More information on the program may be found on the NDMD website, Youtube channel or Facebook page.