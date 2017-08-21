Nevis Disaster Management Office Issues Press Release Re Upcoming Solar Eclipse

By:Curtis Morton

Charlestown-Nevis-The man in charge of the Nevis Disaster Management office, Mr. Brian Dyer, issued a press release over the weekend, to alert the general public, as regards the solar eclipse that will take place today, Monday 21st August.

The press release reads:

“Solar Eclipse on Monday 21st August 2017

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has announced that North America and the Caribbean will experience a Solar Eclipse on Monday 21st August 2017. While some portions of the United States will experience Total Darkness, the Caribbean will experience Partial Darkness where the Moon covers a large portion of the Sun. The event is scheduled to commence at approximately 2:20p.m. Local time where the moon appear to touch the Sun’s edge. The entire event may last up to 2hrs 30 minutes when the Moon leaves the Sun’s edge.

The presence of Cloud cover on Monday afternoon may obscure or present viewing challenges of the event depending on the location of viewers. However, the Nevis Disaster Management Department is encouraging the General Public to take the following safety precautions to prevent harm or irreparable damage occurring to their eyes while viewing the event.

NEVER look at the Sun without taking the proper precautions, and using only those optics SPECIFICALLY designed and certified for solar viewing. Failing to take the proper safety precautions will result in irreparable damage to your eyes—including blindness. Never use Binoculars, Telescopes, Cameras or Regular Sun Shades for viewing direct sunlight without the appropriate certified colour filters. Never look at the Sun through a camera, telescope or binoculars while using your eclipse glasses Make sure your eclipse glasses meets the international safety standard – ISO 12312-2:2015 which applies to all afocal (plano power) products intended for direct observation of the sun, such as solar eclipse viewing. Never use eclipse glasses that are scratched, torn or coming loose from the frame Keep Hydrated while viewing the event.”

The general public is urged to be guided accordingly and to take the warnings/advice seriously.