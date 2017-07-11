Nevis Division Search In Rawlins Yields Fifth (5th) Illegal Firearm, Twenty-Seventh (27th) To Date for Federation

Police Press Release

Basseterre, St. Kitts, July 10, 2017 (RSCNPF): A combined team of Officers of the Nevis Division and the St. Kitts Nevis Defence Force discovered and seized their fifth illegal firearm for 2017 during the execution of a Search Warrant early Saturday morning (July 08) in Rawlins Village, Nevis.

While executing the warrant in search of illegal firearms, ammunition and controlled drugs, the officers discovered and seized one (01) 9mm pistol and eight (08) rounds of ammunition.

A quantity of marijuana was also discovered and seized.

Five occupants, three adults and two juveniles in the premises were detained by the Police. The adults were taken in custody.

Continuing to search in the Rawlins area, the officers also discovered and uprooted a number of marijuana plants on a lot in the area.

The seizure of this illegal firearm brings the total of illegal firearms seized so far in 2017 to twenty-seven(27). A total of 36 were seized in 2016.

The Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force continues its appeal to residents and citizens to come forward and share any information they may have with regards to crime and criminal activity. Citizens can do so by calling any Police Station, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-8477 or by using the SKN Crime Reporter App on a Smartphone.