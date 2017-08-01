Nevis Features in Leewards Under 15 Win

A number of Nevisian players who are a part of the Leeward Islands under 15 team, that is currently participating in the WICB regional under 15 tournament, featured significantly as the Leewards topped Trinidad and Tobago, on Monday.

The T&T team batted first and made an imposing 168 for 8 in their allotted 50 overs.

The Leewards however, managed to overhaul the target in 42. 3 overs, led by a well-played 40 by Carlon Tuckett.

However, Anderson Amurdan contributed 25 and vice-captain T’Jhari Clarke scored 27.

Summarized scores: Trinidad & Tobago 168 for 8: Darren Samlal 44*; Kyle Roopchand 22; Tariq Mohammed 21

Jaylen Francis 2 for 16; T’Jhari Clarke; Jayden Carmichael; Carlon Tuckett; Rasheed Henry and Kenny Sutton, all got 1 wicket each

Leewards 169 for 6: Carlon Tuckett 40; T’Jhari Clarke 27; Anderson Amurdan 25; Jaivani Carty 20; Clinton Reece 19*

Leewards under 15 won by 4 wickets