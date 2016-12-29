By:Curtis Morton
It would appear that the local Football Association has its hands full as they deal with an issue that recently forced the suspension of the Legends cup finals, which was previously scheduled for Saturday 24th December-Christmas Eve.
Following the semifinal matches, the two teams which emerged winners, were BA Stoney Grove Strikers and Bath United.
BA Stoney Grove Strikers won over The Youths of the Future, in a hard fought encounter and Bath United won over Hard Times with a one goal to nil score line.
However, since then, the Hard Times team in a protest letter to the Association, indicated that one of the Bath players who played against them had received a red card in a previous game and should have been serving an automatic one game suspension.
The league was immediately suspended and Football chief Rohan Isles indicated that his Association will deal with the matter shortly.
However, Manager of the Bath United team, Alex Claxton, is indicating that the Hard Times team really has no case.
He stated that his player, Arthur Boston, received a red card in a regular league game and so in reality will serve his automatic one game suspension in the next scheduled regular season game.
He however, noted that the game in question was a totally different tournament, which is the Legends cup and cannot be connected to the red card issued in a regular league game.
Everyone is eagerly anticipating the final decision of the Nevis Football Association but whichever way it goes, it appears that it will create some degree of controversy, as the Association members will have to dig deep into their rule books to come up with the appropriate ruling
