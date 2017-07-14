Nevis Goes Under To Anguilla/St. Maarten in Li under 19 Tournament

By:Curtis Morton

The Leeward Islands under 19 tournament for 2017, is off and running.

The tournament is being held in Antigua from the 12th to 18th July and features the following teams: Antigua & Barbuda; Anguilla & St. Maarten; St. Kitts; Nevis and Montserrat.

In the first round of matches played on Thursday 13th July, Nevis was defeated by team Anguilla and St. Maarten and Antigua & Barbuda overpowered St.Kitts in a one sided contest.

Anguilla/St. Maarten v Nevis

Summarized scores: Nevis 165 all out in 35.1 overs: Javani Tyson 31

Kymal Hull 4 for 33; Kishawn Richardson 2 for 40

Anguilla/St. Maarten 166 for 6 in 41 overs: with 59 extras

Jacob Paries 51*

Javani Tyson 4 for 39

Anguilla/ St. Maarten won by 4 wickets

Antigua/Barbuda v St.Kitts

Antigua/Barbuda 262 for 6 in 50 overs: Kadeem Henry 101*; Xavier Marshall 48

Jerome Thomas 1 for 26; Tishawn Francis 1 for 39; Trevon Hanley 1 for 44

St. Kitts 58 all out in 24.4 overs:

Jamal Shillingford 3 for 9; Xavier Marshall 2 for 7

Today, Friday 14th July will see round two of the matches:

Nevis v Montserrat at the Sir Vivian Richards grounds

Anguilla/ St. Maarten v Antigua/Barbuda at Liberta