Nevis Island Assembly to sit; Minister of Finance to table four Bills

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (June 03, 2017) — Four Bills will be introduced by Hon. Vance Amory, Minister of Finance in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA), when the Nevis Island Assembly sits at the Nevis Island Assembly Chambers, Hamilton House from at 10 a.m. on July 06, 2017.

The Order Paper dated June 29, 2017, circulated by Clerk of the Assembly Ms. Myra Williams, states that Mr. Amory will seek to have the first reading for the (1) Nevis International Exempt Trust Ordinance, 2016, (2) Nevis Business Corporation Ordinance, 2017, (3) Nevis Limited Liability Company Ordinance, 2017 and (4) Nevis Supplementary Appropriation (2016) Ordinance, 2017.

He will also move the second and third reading for the second, third and fourth Bills.

The Nevis Supplementary Appropriation (2016) Ordinance, 2017, will sanction further payment from the Nevis Island Consolidated Fund in excess of the amounts placed on the Estimates for the year ending December 31st, 2016.

The Nevis Limited Liability Company Ordinance 2017, will repeal and replace the Nevis Limited Liability Company Ordinance, Cap &.04 (N) as amended. It will provide for the formation of limited liability companies on Nevis and provide for associated matters incidental or consequential.

The Nevis Business Corporation Ordinance 2017, will repeal and replace the Nevis Business Corporation Ordinance Cap 7.01 (N) as amended. It will provide for the establishment of international business corporations on Nevis and provide for associated matters incidental or consequential.

The Nevis International Exempt Trust Ordinance 2017, will repeal and replace the Nevis International Exempt Trust Ordinance, 2016. It will make provisions for the law relating to international trusts and for associated incidental matters.

The sitting will commence with the formal entry of the Assembly’s President Hon. Farrell Smithen. It will be followed by prayers, a motion for the approval of the Order Paper as circulated, messages from the Governor-General, announcement by the President, Papers to be laid, Statements by ministers and debated.