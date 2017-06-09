Nevis Min. of Education addresses Zoning Policy

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (June 08, 2017) — The following is an announcement from the Ministry of Education in Nevis regarding the Zoning Policy.

All parents and guardians who are registering children to enter government-operated schools for the upcoming school year, are kindly asked to register their child/children in the school that is closest to their place of residence.

Schools would not be accepting registration of children that are outside of their zones and where it could be determined that there is another government-operated school closer to the parent(s) or guardian(s) place of residence.

Please note, that zoning is based on place of residence, not place of work, not on personal preference, not on place of residence of grandparent, uncle, aunt, non-custodial parent or other relative.

Please be guided accordingly and seek to register your child/children in the appropriate school