NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (April 06, 2017) — The Ministry of Tourism in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA), is inviting the public to attend a Thanksgiving Church Service at the Church of God, Eden Brown on Sunday, April 09, 2017, at 10:00 a.m.

The service forms part of the Ministry’s month of awareness activities for Exposition Nevis 2017 from April 06, to 09, 2017. The theme is ‘All Things Tourism, Sustainability is our Responsibility’